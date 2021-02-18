Murphy’s Law announce St. Patrick’s Day livestream

NYHC vets Murphys Law typically honor St. Patrick's Day with an annual hometown show, but because of the pandemic they're going virtual for 2021. They've announced their "annual St Patty's Day bash," streaming from NYC club Bowery Electric which streams on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

The show will also serve as a "special birthday memorial" for Steve Poss, an NYHC fixture who played in Cavity Creeps and Sheer Terror. He passed away at 53 years old in November after a battle with cancer.