Murray Hill’s apartment destroyed in Thanksgiving Day fire, GoFundMe launched

Comedian Murray Hill's apartment was destroyed on Thanksgiving Day in a four-alarm fire that left the entire apartment building condemned. Thursday also happened to be Murray's 50th birthday.

Murray is thankfully fine but lost everything, and a GoFundMe was set up to help him start over. It has already met its $100,000 goal but if you'd like to contribute you can do so here.

In happier news, Murray's annual "A Murray Little Christmas" revue returns to NYC's Joe's Pub from December 14 - 18, and this year features Bridget Everett, Angie Pontani, Inyang Bassey, and the Swingin' Nutcrackers. Tickets are on sale.