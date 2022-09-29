Muse announce 2023 North American tour w/ Evanescence

Muse have announced 2023 North American dates for their Will of the People tour, hitting Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, Columbus, Toronto, Montreal, NYC, Philly, Denver, L.A., Vegas, Portland, Seattle and more in winter and spring 2023. Evanescence are along for the ride, and dates are listed below.

The NYC stop is at Madison Square Garden on March 17, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local time, with presales beginning Tuesday (10/4) at 10 AM local.

Muse released their ninth album, Will of the People, in August, and are playing a few select North American theater shows in October, including NYC's Beacon Theater on 10/16. Stream the album below.

MUSE WILL OF THE PEOPLE 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

February 25, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center

February 26, 2023 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

February 28, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center

March 2, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center

March 3, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

March 7, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 9, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2023 Quebec City, QB Videotron Centre

March 14, 2023 Montreal, QB Bell Centre

March 17, 2023 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

April 2, 2023 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

April 4, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena

April 6, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

April 8, 2023 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

April 10, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12, 2023 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

April 16, 2023 Portland, OR Moda Center

April 18, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

April 20, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena