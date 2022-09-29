Muse announce 2023 North American tour w/ Evanescence
Muse have announced 2023 North American dates for their Will of the People tour, hitting Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, Columbus, Toronto, Montreal, NYC, Philly, Denver, L.A., Vegas, Portland, Seattle and more in winter and spring 2023. Evanescence are along for the ride, and dates are listed below.
The NYC stop is at Madison Square Garden on March 17, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local time, with presales beginning Tuesday (10/4) at 10 AM local.
Muse released their ninth album, Will of the People, in August, and are playing a few select North American theater shows in October, including NYC's Beacon Theater on 10/16. Stream the album below.
MUSE WILL OF THE PEOPLE 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
February 25, 2023 Chicago, IL United Center
February 26, 2023 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
February 28, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center
March 2, 2023 Houston, TX Toyota Center
March 3, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
March 7, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 9, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 11, 2023 Quebec City, QB Videotron Centre
March 14, 2023 Montreal, QB Bell Centre
March 17, 2023 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
April 2, 2023 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
April 4, 2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
April 6, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
April 8, 2023 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
April 10, 2023 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 12, 2023 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
April 16, 2023 Portland, OR Moda Center
April 18, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
April 20, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena