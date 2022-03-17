Muse announce new album ‘Will of the People,’ share “Compliance” video

Muse have announced a new album, Will of the People, which will be out August 26 via Warner Records. “Will Of The People was created in Los Angeles and London and is influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world," says frontman Matt Bellamy. "A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests & riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed Will Of The People. It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

The album includes recent single "Won't Stand Down," and they've just shared the video for new single "Compliance," that sports an '80s synthpop engine and their power-to-the-people message. “‘Compliance’ is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group," Bellamy says. "Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms & religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought. We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.”

You can watch the video, which was shot in Poland with director Jeremi Durand, below.

Muse have UK/EU tour dates this summer -- those are listed below.

Will of the People tracklist:

1. Will Of The People

2. Compliance

3. Liberation

4. Won’t Stand Down

5. Ghosts (How Can I Move On)

6. You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

7. Kill Or Be Killed

8. Verona

9. Euphoria

10. We Are Fucking Fucked

Muse - 2022 Tour Dates

June 3, 2022 Rock AM Ring Nürburgring, Germany

June 5, 2022 Rock Im Park Nürburgring, Germany

June 9, 2022 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11, 2022 Tempelhof Sounds Berlin, Germany

June 17, 2022 Firenze Rocks Florence, Italy

June 19, 2022 Isle of Wight Festival Newport, England

June 21, 2022 VOLT Festival Hungary, Sopron

June 24, 2022 Tinderbox Festival Odense, Denmark

June 26, 2022 Mallorca Live Mallorca, Spain

June 29, 2022 Ejekt Festival Athens, Greece

July 2, 2022 OpenAir St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 3, 2022 Les Eurockéennes De Belfort Belfort, France

July 6, 2022 Beauregard Festival Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 8, 2022 Mad Cool Festival Madrid, Spain

July 10, 2022 Les Déferlantes Festival Céret, France