Muse announce new album ‘Will of the People,’ share “Compliance” video
Muse have announced a new album, Will of the People, which will be out August 26 via Warner Records. “Will Of The People was created in Los Angeles and London and is influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world," says frontman Matt Bellamy. "A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests & riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed Will Of The People. It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”
The album includes recent single "Won't Stand Down," and they've just shared the video for new single "Compliance," that sports an '80s synthpop engine and their power-to-the-people message. “‘Compliance’ is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group," Bellamy says. "Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms & religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with. They sell us comforting myths, telling us only they can explain reality while simultaneously diminishing our freedom, autonomy and independent thought. We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.”
You can watch the video, which was shot in Poland with director Jeremi Durand, below.
Muse have UK/EU tour dates this summer -- those are listed below.
Will of the People tracklist:
1. Will Of The People
2. Compliance
3. Liberation
4. Won’t Stand Down
5. Ghosts (How Can I Move On)
6. You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
7. Kill Or Be Killed
8. Verona
9. Euphoria
10. We Are Fucking Fucked
Muse - 2022 Tour Dates
June 3, 2022 Rock AM Ring Nürburgring, Germany
June 5, 2022 Rock Im Park Nürburgring, Germany
June 9, 2022 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, Austria
June 11, 2022 Tempelhof Sounds Berlin, Germany
June 17, 2022 Firenze Rocks Florence, Italy
June 19, 2022 Isle of Wight Festival Newport, England
June 21, 2022 VOLT Festival Hungary, Sopron
June 24, 2022 Tinderbox Festival Odense, Denmark
June 26, 2022 Mallorca Live Mallorca, Spain
June 29, 2022 Ejekt Festival Athens, Greece
July 2, 2022 OpenAir St. Gallen, Switzerland
July 3, 2022 Les Eurockéennes De Belfort Belfort, France
July 6, 2022 Beauregard Festival Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France
July 8, 2022 Mad Cool Festival Madrid, Spain
July 10, 2022 Les Déferlantes Festival Céret, France