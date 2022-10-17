Muse dialed it down, a little, at Beacon Theatre (pics, setlist, video)
These days Muse shows are known for being bombastic arena spectacles, but on this short North American tour of theaters, they're keeping things relatively subdued, at least visually. At Sunday night's (10/16) show at Beacon Theatre, the band played six songs off their new album Will of the People, including the seasonally appropriate "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
Their 80-minute set also included "Uprising," "Psycho," "Supermassive Black Hole," "Hysteria," "Minimum" and more, and they finished with spaghetti western epic "Knights of Cydonia." Check out photos by Toby Tenenbaum, the setlist, and a few fan-shot videos below.
For the full Muse Live Experience, the band will be back next year for an arena tour that is sure to be totally over-the-top, including an NYC show at Madison Square Garden on March 17.
SETLIST: Muse @ Beacon Theatre 10/16/2022
Will of the People
Assassin
Psycho
Won't Stand Down
Interlude
Hysteria
We Are Fucking Fucked
The Gallery
Compliance
Uprising
Stockholm Syndrome
Minimum
You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
Supermassive Black Hole
Prelude
Starlight
Encore:
Kill or Be Killed
Knights of Cydonia