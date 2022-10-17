Muse dialed it down, a little, at Beacon Theatre (pics, setlist, video)

These days Muse shows are known for being bombastic arena spectacles, but on this short North American tour of theaters, they're keeping things relatively subdued, at least visually. At Sunday night's (10/16) show at Beacon Theatre, the band played six songs off their new album Will of the People, including the seasonally appropriate "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."

Their 80-minute set also included "Uprising," "Psycho," "Supermassive Black Hole," "Hysteria," "Minimum" and more, and they finished with spaghetti western epic "Knights of Cydonia." Check out photos by Toby Tenenbaum, the setlist, and a few fan-shot videos below.

For the full Muse Live Experience, the band will be back next year for an arena tour that is sure to be totally over-the-top, including an NYC show at Madison Square Garden on March 17.

SETLIST: Muse @ Beacon Theatre 10/16/2022

Will of the People

Assassin

Psycho

Won't Stand Down

Interlude

Hysteria

We Are Fucking Fucked

The Gallery

Compliance

Uprising

Stockholm Syndrome

Minimum

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Supermassive Black Hole

Prelude

Starlight

Encore:

Kill or Be Killed

Knights of Cydonia