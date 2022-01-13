Muse share new single “Won’t Stand Down” (watch the video)
Over-the-top rock trio Muse are back with a new single. "Won't Stand Down" is a typically bombastic production that sounds like they're swinging beyond the stadium, orchestrating elements of metal and R&B. As usual, there's a little Queen in there too. “'Won’t Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere,” says frontman Matt Bellamy. “Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”
Never ones to go small with their videos, either, "Won't Stand Down" is directed by Jared Hogan and features "a fragile, mysterious figure that siphons the collective energy of a dark army in order to transmute into an augmented being." Watch that below.
No word on whether this is the first taste from a new album, but it probably is. Their last album was 2018's Simulation Theory. Muse have European tour dates lined up for the summer and those are listed below.
Muse - 2022 Tour Dates
June 3, 2022 Rock AM Ring Nürburgring, Germany
June 5, 2022 Rock Im Park Nürburgring, Germany
June 9, 2022 Nova Rock Festival Nickelsdorf, Austria
June 11, 2022 Tempelhof Sounds Berlin, Germany
June 17, 2022 Firenze Rocks Florence, Italy
June 19, 2022 Isle of Wight Festival Newport, England
June 21, 2022 VOLT Festival Hungary, Sopron
June 24, 2022 Tinderbox Festival Odense, Denmark
June 26, 2022 Mallorca Live Mallorca, Spain
June 29, 2022 Ejekt Festival Athens, Greece
July 2, 2022 OpenAir St. Gallen, Switzerland
July 3, 2022 Les Eurockéennes De Belfort Belfort, France
July 6, 2022 Beauregard Festival Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France
July 8, 2022 Mad Cool Festival Madrid, Spain
July 10, 2022 Les Déferlantes Festival Céret, France