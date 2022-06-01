Muse share title track of new LP ‘Will of the People,’ announce fall tour (Beacon Theatre included)

Muse's new album Will of the People is out in August via Warner Records, and they've shared the title track and third single. It was produced by Muse, mixed by Serban Ghenea, and is accompanied by a video directed by Tom Teller that you can watch below. About it, Matt Bellamy says, "'Will of the People' is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought 'fuck this.'"

Muse have also announced a short run of fall theater shows, with stops in major cities in North America and Europe in October. "We had such a good time at our recent charity shows at the Apollo in London last month we wanted to play some of these types of smaller theaters that we hadn’t played for a long time in the U.S and Europe before we head out on tour in 2023," the band says. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Beacon Theatre on October 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 22 at 10 AM.

MUSE: 2022 TOUR

October 4, 2022 Los Angeles @ The Wiltern

October 11, 2022 Chicago @ The Riviera Theater

October 14, 2022 Toronto @ The History

October 16, 2022 New York City @ The Beacon Theater

October 23, 2022 Amsterdam @ Royal Theatre Carre

October 25, 2022 Paris @ Salle Pleyel

October 26, 2022 Milan @ Alcatraz