Museum of Love (Pat from LCD Soundsystem) share new single

It's been a while since we last heard from Museum of Love, the duo of Pat Mahoney (LCD Soundsystem) and Dennis McNany. They released their debut album back in 2014 on DFA and haven't released a new single since 2018. Now signed to Skint (also home to Roisin Murphy), Museum of Love are back with a new single that's the first taste of a second album.

Produced by the band and mixed by LCD's James Murphy, "Cluttered World" is slinky, jazzy, glam cabaret, that's also dark n' smoky, like somewhere Nick Cave might hang out. Pat and Dennis say it's about "labor in the 21st century, and drifting and sifting through the hyper-abundance of our so called civilization." That definitely jibes with the vibe of the song. Listen below.