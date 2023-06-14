Music Hall cancels Candace Owens Blexit event: “a platform for hate speech and homophobia”

Bowery Presents venue Music Hall of Williamsburg has issued a statement cancelling an event scheduled on Saturday (6/17). "June 17th Blexit event no longer taking place at Music Hall of Williamsburg," they write. "The event organizers presented themselves as 'a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities' when they requested to rent the venue. It has become abundantly clear to us that in actuality this organization provides a platform for hate speech and homophobia, which The Bowery Presents will not tolerate, and we have canceled their rental contract. This event will Not take place in our venue."

The "Blexit" event, which was to have featured speakers like controversial far right commentator Candace Owens, wasn't listed on their calendar, but was met with outcry as word spread on social media over the past couple of days.