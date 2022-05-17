Music Midtown 2022 lineup (MCR, Jack White, Future, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, more)

Music Midtown has announced its 2022 edition, happening September 17 and 18 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA. It's headlined by My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, and Fall Out Boy, and the lineup also features Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, 2 Chainz, 100 gecs, Denzel Curry, Key Glock, Tinashe, Baby Tate, redveil, and more across four stages. See it in full below.

Tickets to Music Midtown go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM ET.

Speaking of My Chemical Romance, they just began their long-awaited reunion tour, where they performed their first single in eight years, "The Foundations of Decay," for the first time, and had merch onhand that seems to be teasing something called "Swarm."