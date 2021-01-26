Music venues & live event industry offer vaccine aid in letter to Biden

The National Independent Venue Association, aka NIVA, has teamed up with live event producers and other industry groups, including Live Nation, AEG, We Make Events, The Broadway League, National Independent Talent Organization, and more, to offer their venues and staff to President Joe Biden to aid in the process of giving out COVID vaccines. It's not a new idea -- Coachella producers Goldenvoice have been in talks with Riverside County, CA to create a mass vaccination site -- and with event workers continuing to weather the industry shutdown, with no new work on the horizon, their experience in setting up spaces and managing crowds of people could be a major boon to the vaccine effort.

"Since the pandemic shuttered our industry almost a year ago, our buildings and our co-workers have been paused, unutilized, and struggling,” Dayna Frank, owner & CEO of First Avenue Productions, and Board President of NIVA, says. "These vaccines are our best chance at putting COVID-19 behind us, and our experiences organizing events and managing crowds now put us in the unique position of being the best prepared and most qualified industry to support the vaccination effort and get this country on the road to recovery."

"Event venues make ideal community vaccination sites: they are located in most urban, suburban and rural communities, often near transit lines and with easy access to parking," the letter reads. "Our interiors are clear span with bright work lights and empty standard refrigeration systems. Due to the nature of our business, our buildings and workforce are accustomed to patron queuing and crowd management. Live events is one of the best prepared, best equipped, most experienced industries in America to manage and control large crowds in a rapid, organized fashion. Moving people in, out, and around a public gathering space swiftly and safely is the foundation of our industry. Additionally, our familiarity using ticketing systems for advanced notification, timed entry and crowd management can greatly improve patient experience before and during vaccination as well as on-site management. There are several thousand companies in the live event industry which own the equipment and infrastructure required to build vaccination sites."

Read the letter in full below.

Live Event Industry's Open Letter to President Biden