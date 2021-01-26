Music venues & live event industry offer vaccine aid in letter to Biden
The National Independent Venue Association, aka NIVA, has teamed up with live event producers and other industry groups, including Live Nation, AEG, We Make Events, The Broadway League, National Independent Talent Organization, and more, to offer their venues and staff to President Joe Biden to aid in the process of giving out COVID vaccines. It's not a new idea -- Coachella producers Goldenvoice have been in talks with Riverside County, CA to create a mass vaccination site -- and with event workers continuing to weather the industry shutdown, with no new work on the horizon, their experience in setting up spaces and managing crowds of people could be a major boon to the vaccine effort.
"Since the pandemic shuttered our industry almost a year ago, our buildings and our co-workers have been paused, unutilized, and struggling,” Dayna Frank, owner & CEO of First Avenue Productions, and Board President of NIVA, says. "These vaccines are our best chance at putting COVID-19 behind us, and our experiences organizing events and managing crowds now put us in the unique position of being the best prepared and most qualified industry to support the vaccination effort and get this country on the road to recovery."
"Event venues make ideal community vaccination sites: they are located in most urban, suburban and rural communities, often near transit lines and with easy access to parking," the letter reads. "Our interiors are clear span with bright work lights and empty standard refrigeration systems. Due to the nature of our business, our buildings and workforce are accustomed to patron queuing and crowd management. Live events is one of the best prepared, best equipped, most experienced industries in America to manage and control large crowds in a rapid, organized fashion. Moving people in, out, and around a public gathering space swiftly and safely is the foundation of our industry. Additionally, our familiarity using ticketing systems for advanced notification, timed entry and crowd management can greatly improve patient experience before and during vaccination as well as on-site management. There are several thousand companies in the live event industry which own the equipment and infrastructure required to build vaccination sites."
Read the letter in full below.
Live Event Industry's Open Letter to President Biden
JANUARY 26, 2021
The President
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20500
Dear Mr. President,
Congratulations to you and Vice President Harris on an inauguration signifying the unity and hope necessary to move America forward. As you set about achieving the ambitious goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in 100 days, we wish to offer the full support and resources of the live event industry. We share your vision of expedient, equitable, and widespread vaccine distribution. It is our duty, as businesses rooted in communities across the nation, to do our part to set America on a positive path during this time of crisis. We stand ready to work with Federal and State governments to save lives and get America back to work and school.
We represent businesses, workers and entertainers that make up the majority of the live event industry. While we have been effectively shuttered by the pandemic, we have vast resources that, if fully utilized, could provide invaluable mechanisms in our country’s vaccine distribution. In fact because we are shuttered, we are able to offer the full weight of our industry to support vaccine distribution beginning immediately.
We are here to help. In fact, many venues are already working on the State and Local level to implement vaccine programs. Our industry has thousands of venues throughout America that are under mandated closures and sitting empty. Event venues make ideal community vaccination sites: they are located in most urban, suburban and rural communities, often near transit lines and with easy access to parking. Our interiors are clear span with bright work lights and empty standard refrigeration systems. Due to the nature of our business, our buildings and workforce are accustomed to patron queuing and crowd management.
Live events is one of the best prepared, best equipped, most experienced industries in America to manage and control large crowds in a rapid, organized fashion. Moving people in, out, and around a public gathering space swiftly and safely is the foundation of our industry. Additionally, our familiarity using ticketing systems for advanced notification, timed entry and crowd management can greatly improve patient experience before and during vaccination as well as on-site management. There are several thousand companies in the live event industry which own the equipment and infrastructure required to build vaccination sites. An estimated 95% of live events industry businesses and workers have lost nearly 100% of their revenue, and are ready and willing to get to work immediately. These organizations can design, deliver, and manage the infrastructure as well as the people needed to staff them.
We have been closed for nearly one full year to protect public health. Please let us now go to work to protect public health. We share your goal to get America back to work, school and in gathering places of all kinds quickly and safely. We are ready to meet to discuss how we can help as soon as you and your staff are able.
Sincerely,
AEG
Bandit Lites
The Broadway League
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)
International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM)
Live Nation
National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM)
National Independent Talent Organization (NITO)
National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)
Oak View Group
Save Live Events Now
We Make Events
Cc:
Norris Cochran, Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Acting Director, Centers for Disease Control
Nancy Messonnier, Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease, Services Division
Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator