Musician & makeup artist CrowJane appears on new ‘Cult & Culture’ episode (listen)

There's a new episode of Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Dead Cross, etc) and his Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw's podcast Cult and Culture, and this one features Heather Galipo, aka CrowJane, who releases solo music under that moniker (and plays in Egrets on Ergot, Prissy Whip, and Human Issue), and also is a makeup and special effects artist. Earlier this year, she released the new single "Delusion." The episode synopsis reads:

The concept of Cult and Culture began as a short segment created by Justin Pearson, an internationally known musician, record label owner (Three One G Records), author, and actor. He is best known as bassist/vocalist for bands such as Dead Cross, The Locust, and Retox. Justin has come to know and work with a broad spectrum of captivating personalities and brilliant minds, many of which are key figures in the realm of popular culture and cult followings alike. John Waters was one of the first people interviewed for the project- an icon of both cult and culture. Other guests include a broad scope of musicians, producers, authors, and anyone passionate about what they do. In its infancy, segments were shorter, 10-20 minutes, and would be recorded while on tour. Since then, Pearson has collaborated with producer and musician Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera) to build the idea into a proper podcast, now recorded at Penguin Studios in San Diego. The focus is not intended to be solely on people in any one realm, and because guests are friends and family, the conversations are frank, informal, well-informed and genuine.

Episode 16 features Heather Galipo, also known as Crow Jane. Galipo is an artist of different realms, including music (guitar and vocalist for bands Egrets on Ergot, Prissy Whip, and Human Issue) as well as makeup and special effects. Luke, Justin and Heather discuss being a feelings/emotions-based musician, bending the rules and approaching music from an untrained perspective, the relationship between the film and music world, how to pass time in the Arctic, and more.