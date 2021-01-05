Musicians encourage you to vote Democrat in today’s Georgia Senate runoff election
All eyes are on today's (January 5) runoff Senate election in Georgia, which finds Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler battling to keep their seats against their Democratic opponents Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. If both Ossoff and Warnock win, Democrats will regain the Senate majority, and as Stacey Abrams recently said, voting Democrat in this election is "about saving democracy. Mitch McConnell is not a good leader, he is not a good man, and we cannot withstand four more years of blocking and denying the needs of Americans."
Leading up to today's important election, many politicians, public figures, musicians, and other celebrities have taken to using their platform to encourage voters in Georgia to get out to the polls and stand behind Democrat nominees Ossoff and Warnock. In the time leading up to today, many have also gone out and campaigned on behalf of the Democratic candidates, including President-elect Joe Biden who took to Atlanta alongside Ossoff and Warnock earlier this week. In a tweet he shared on December 31, he wrote, "These races will not only determine the fate of the Senate but the future of the country."
Read a number of additional tweets from the likes of Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Barack and Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland, Elizabeth Warren, Common, T.I., The Mountain Goats, Tegan and Sara, John Legend, Colin Meloy, Death Cab for Cutie, and many others below.
Jeezy also wrote an op-ed for Rolling Stone, which reads in part:
If the right people are not in the Senate, it’s gonna make it hard for the Biden-Harris administration to do anything that they need to do and that they promised to us. Not to say that they’re the end-all, be-all. But out of all this, what we did see by Georgia turning blue, by us being able to sway the election and get it the way we wanted to get it: It wasn’t about just the election — to me, it was about people mobilizing.
The same people that say, “My vote don’t count; my vote don’t count” — people mobilized, and every little thing made a difference. It was such a small gap of votes in Georgia that made it turn blue. People have to see progress so that they understand what they’re doing is making a difference. So here with this runoff, we have to continue to do the same thing, because we can’t fight half the battle and then not finish the war. We have to keep pushing strong.