Musicians encourage you to vote Democrat in today’s Georgia Senate runoff election

All eyes are on today's (January 5) runoff Senate election in Georgia, which finds Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler battling to keep their seats against their Democratic opponents Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. If both Ossoff and Warnock win, Democrats will regain the Senate majority, and as Stacey Abrams recently said, voting Democrat in this election is "about saving democracy. Mitch McConnell is not a good leader, he is not a good man, and we cannot withstand four more years of blocking and denying the needs of Americans."

Leading up to today's important election, many politicians, public figures, musicians, and other celebrities have taken to using their platform to encourage voters in Georgia to get out to the polls and stand behind Democrat nominees Ossoff and Warnock. In the time leading up to today, many have also gone out and campaigned on behalf of the Democratic candidates, including President-elect Joe Biden who took to Atlanta alongside Ossoff and Warnock earlier this week. In a tweet he shared on December 31, he wrote, "These races will not only determine the fate of the Senate but the future of the country."

Read a number of additional tweets from the likes of Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Barack and Michelle Obama, Kelly Rowland, Elizabeth Warren, Common, T.I., The Mountain Goats, Tegan and Sara, John Legend, Colin Meloy, Death Cab for Cutie, and many others below.

Jeezy also wrote an op-ed for Rolling Stone, which reads in part: