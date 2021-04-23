Musk Ox releasing first album in 7 years, ‘Inheritance’ (watch the “Memoriam” video)

In late 2019, Musk Ox members Nathanael Larochette and Evan Runge released a new album with their band The Night Watch, and now Nathanel, Evan, and Raphael Weinroth-Browne are set to release their first Musk Ox album in seven years, Inheritance, on July 9 via self-release (pre-order). We're premiering the black-and-white video for the album's lead single "Memoriam" -- a gorgeous dose of instrumental chamber folk -- which finds the trio performing the song in the middle of the woods. They say:

We decided to release ‘Memoriam’ as the first single because this piece manages to blend the innocence of the debut with the atmosphere of Woodfall while representing the more focused nature of Inheritance. The album was scheduled to be mixed with Simon Larochette at The Sugar Shack in March 2020 just as the world was coming to a halt. We ended up mixing the album entirely online with Simon, each of us in our own worlds, tirelessly shaping the songs under the ever-present and looming shadow of uncertainty. You can never predict how demanding certain compositions will be to complete and "Memoriam," despite its unassuming nature, proved to be the most challenging song to mix. It's a piece about honouring those we've lost while celebrating the cherished memories we keep close to our hearts. The album was engineered by our dear friend Dean Watson who has worked on every Musk Ox album, while the beautiful video was filmed and edited by our close collaborator Andrew Robillard. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Ontario Arts Council for supporting the production of Inheritance.