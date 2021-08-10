Mustafa making NYC debut at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity (win tix)

Toronto singer/songwriter Mustafa began breaking through after collaborating with The Weeknd, and he's just as influenced by The Weeknd's airy R&B as he is by folk singers like Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Richie Havens. His music is also highly inspired by his Muslim background, and that all comes through on on his Polaris Prize short-listed debut project When Smoke Rises, which features contributions from Jamie xx, James Blake, Sampha, and Frank Dukes.

Mustafa's career started taking off during the pandemic, so he hasn't been able to support When Smoke Rises live yet, but he's now gearing up for his first-ever NYC show: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity on August 20. Tickets are on sale, and we're also giving away a pair. Enter via the contest widget below. A winner will be chosen at random and notified. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry.

No other live dates for Mustafa are announced at the moment, but we'll let you know if that changes. Stream the album and watch him perform one of its songs on Fallon below.

--

Mustafa at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity

