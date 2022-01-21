Mustard Plug & Catbite touring together; Dissidente release new song

Michigan ska-punk veterans Mustard Plug have been in the midst of celebrating their 30th anniversary, and they're still going strong. Their 1993 sophomore album Big Daddy Multitude cracked our list of all-time essential ska albums, but Mustard Plug are far from a nostalgia act; some of their best material came later on, like 2007's darker, more political In Black and White, 2014's rippin' Can't Contain It, and their song "Unite and Fight" from 2020's Ska Against Racism compilation. The band recently reflected on their career in an episode of the In Defense of Ska pdocast, and if you haven't heard that, it's very much worth a listen (stream it below).

No word yet on when Mustard Plug will finally close the eight-years-and-counting gap without a new album, but meanwhile, they're staying busy in 2022 on the road. They recently had to postpone the West Coast 'In Defense of Ska Tour' with Buck-O-Nine, Omnigone, and In Defense of Ska author/podcast host Aaron Carnes after Buck-O-Nine frontman Jon Pebsworth suffered a heart attack (help out Jon via GoFundMe), but first, they'll do an East Coast/Midwest run in April with one of the new generation's best ska bands, Philly's Catbite.

The run includes a NYC show on April 22 at Brooklyn Monarch, and that one's a great triple bill with NYC satanic ska-punk vets Mephiskapheles (also on our essential ska albums list). Tickets for that show are on sale now.

The tour also finds both bands stopping at Bensalem, PA's This Is Not Croydon Fest 3, which also includes Mephiskapheles, The Pietasters, Spring Heeled Jack, J. Navarro & the Traitors, Title Holder, and The Best of the Worst.

Catbite also have upcoming shows with The Suicide Machines, The English Beat, Screaming Females, and more (separately). All dates for both Mustard Plug and Catbite are below.

In other ska news, Catbite's Bad Time Records bandmates Dissidente have just shared a new single off their anticipated debut album The War On Two Fronts. It's called "A Nation of Wolves," and this one's not ska at all; it's a fired-up melodic hardcore ripper in the vein of Strike Anywhere, Propagandhi, Rise Against, etc, and fans of those bands need to feast their ears on this one. Check it out below, and pre-order the album on limited-to-100 transparent blue vinyl, or as a bundle with Abraskadabra exclusive, or as a bundle with both of those records and the Kill Lincoln/Less Than Jake split.

In more related news, Kill Lincoln, The Best of the Worst, and Eichlers have upcoming NYC and Baltimore shows in March, and The Best of the Worst have also postponed their Knitting Factory Brooklyn show with Ogbert The Nerd, Oolong, and Combat to February 10.

Mustard Plug -- 2022 Tour Dates

Wed April 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

Thu April 21 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar w/ Scotch Bonnets*

Fri April 22 Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch 2/ Mephiskapheles*

Sat April 23 Bensalem, PA @ This Is Not Crodyon Fest 3*

Sun April 24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe*

Thu Sept 8 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar (Rescheduled from Jan 13)^

Fri Sept 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar (Rescheduled from Jan 14)^

Sat Sept 10 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre (Rescheduled from Jan 15)^

Sun Sept 11 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp (rescheduled from Jan 16)^

Mon Sept 12 - San Jose @ The Ritz (rescheduled from Jan 17)^

Thu Sept 15 - Eugene, OR @ Old Nick's (rescheduled from Jan 20)^

* - w/ Catbite

^ - w/ Buck-O-Nine, Omigone