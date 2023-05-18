Mutoid Man welcome High On Fire bassist for first album in 6 years (new video & exclusive vinyl)

Stephen Brodsky is a busy guy. Cave In are about to hit the road with YOB in continued support of last year's great Heavy Pendulum, Brodsky has recently been playing as a live member of Quicksand, and now his bluesy metalpunk band Mutoid Man have announced their first album in six years. It's called Mutants, and it's their first with new bassist Jeff Matz of High On Fire, rounding out the power trio lineup of Brodsky on guitar/vocals and Converge's Ben Koller on drums. The album drops July 28 via Sargent House, and first single "Call of the Void" is out now. It's exactly the kind of riffy ripper you want from Mutoid Man, and it comes with a video directed by Two Minutes to Late Night. Check it out below.

We've got an exclusive orange and green vinyl variant of Mutants, matching the vivid album artwork, limited to just 500 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

We've also got some new exclusive Converge variants in stock, Jane Live and Axe To Fall.

Tracklist

Call of the Void

Frozen Hearts

Broken Glass Ceiling

Siren Song

Graveyard Love

Unborn

Siphon

Demons

Memory Hole

Setting Sun