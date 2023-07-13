Mutual Benefit announces new LP ‘Growing At The Edges,’ shares “Little Ways”

NYC-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Lee has announced his fourth LP as Mutual Benefit, his first since Thunder Follows The Light and his Vashti Bunyan covers project Just Another Diamond Day in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The new LP, Growing At The Edges, is out on October 6 via Transgressive (pre-order). “I became interested in the unruly first signs of growth after a disaster, and the beautiful ways lives start to blur into each other through relationships,” Jordan says. “Edges are where spaces are negotiated.” Growing At The Edges was co-produced by Wilder Maker's Gabe Birnbaum and comes with string arrangements by violinist Concetta Abbatte. Additional contributions come from Florist guitarist Jonnie Baker, Nighttime vocalist Eva Goodman, and Wilder Maker upright bassist Nick Jost and drummer Sean Mullins. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

The first glimpse at the Growing At The Edges is tranquil indie-folk single "Little Ways." Per Jordan, “‘Little Ways’ came out of a period in my 30’s where acquaintances were buying houses and starting backyard gardens while I was still in a cramped Brooklyn apartment wondering if my life was stuck in place. I eventually found contentment through staying in the present moment and noticing how our inner and outer landscapes change a little each day and that it is our relationships that make a place meaningful.” Listen below.

Growing At The Edges Tracklisting

1. Growing at the Edges

2. Remembering a Dream

3. Beginner’s Heart

4. Prefiguring

5. Untying a Knot

6. Season of Flame

7. Wasteland Companions

8. Winter Sun, Cloudless Sky

9. Little Ways

10. Signal to Bloom