Mutual Benefit, Weeping Icon & more playing fundraiser for DBA Arcade club Wonderville

Wonderville, the video game centric Bushwick club that was started by the folks at Death by Audio Arcade (and is home to all their very unique games), has, like so many other clubs, bars and restaurants, been struggling to stay open through the pandemic. They're throwing a streaming fundraiser on Sunday, December 20 at 8 PM ET on Wonderville's Twitch with a goal of raising $30,000.

The DBA Arcade fundraiser will feature performances by Mutual Benefit, Weeping Icon, and Babay Jicks and the Ghoul Fiends. There will also be a tour of The Wonderverse, a theme park hosted in Minecraft, that will feature a performance by Chippopotamus, plus live videogame runs, an interview with State Senator Julia Salazar, and more. Head here for more info, and if you'd just like to donate and help out Wonderville and the DBA Arcade you can do that here.

Additionally, Wonderville is hosting an online auction and items currently up for bid include custom DBA Arcade USB controllers, artwork, arcade game units, and more.