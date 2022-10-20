Mutually Assured Destruction playing shows around Disturbin’ The Peace

Richmond metal/hardcore band Mutually Assured Destruction released their great new LP Ascension on Triple B Records earlier this year, and they were also recently announced for the Trapped Under Ice-headlined Disturbin' The Peace festival in Baltimore. Since then, M.A.D. added a couple other dates too: a Brooklyn show on January 27 at Saint Vitus with Stabbed, Fools Game, Restless Spirit, and Rabbit; and a hometown Richmond show at January 29 at Swingers. M.A.D. were supposed to play a few dates including Saint Vitus (with Gel, Ammo and Rabbit) in July, but had to cancel last minute due to their drummer getting injured (the rest of the bands on the bill still played though).

Trapped Under Ice are also playing a Brooklyn show: January 29 at Monarch with Bulldoze, Pain of Truth, Crown of Thornz, Division of Mind, Illusion, Volcano, and Carried by Six.

Gel meanwhile play Brooklyn again this weekend (10/21) with Soft Kill.