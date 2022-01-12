MX-80’s Bruce Anderson has died; Steve Albini, Yo La Tengo & more pay tribute

Bruce Anderson, guitarist and co-founder of Indiana art rock greats MX-80 (aka MX-80 Sound), has passed away. The band broke the news on social media, and tributes have come in, including from Steve Albini, who wrote, "Oh man, Bruce Anderson from MX-80 died. Fuck. I absolutely loved that band and his playing. The times I got to hang with him he was a lovely guy. Bruce was an effortless virtuoso with an ear for the raw and jagged, a huge inspiration. Requiescat."

Yo La Tengo also paid tribute, simply writing, "RIP Bruce Anderson."

Bruce and Dale Sophiea founded MX-80 in 1974, and they put out their first studio release, the Big Hits EP, in 1976. Their first full-length, Hard Attack, came out in 1977, followed by a split with likeminded bands Chrome, The Residents, and Tuxedomoon in 1979, and an array of other albums throughout the '80s, '90s, and 21st century. Their latest release, Hougher House, came out last year, and the band have been gearing up for a new album called Better Than Life.

Rest in peace, Bruce. Video and tributes below...