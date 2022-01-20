My Bloody Valentine call out Spotify for posting “completely incorrect” lyrics

My Bloody Valentine pulled themselves out of working on that new record they keep promising to call out Spotify for posting incorrect lyrics to their songs. Via Pitchfork, the band tweeted "Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting. We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet." Pitchfork says they've reached out to Spotify for comment.

Last year, My Bloody Valentine signed with Domino, who reissued Isn't Anything, Loveless and mbv on vinyl, and put their catalog back on streaming services, including Spotify. You can get mbv in the BV shop. We're hoping them signing to a label might mean we could actually get new music this year.

