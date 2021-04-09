My Bloody Valentine, Laurie Anderson, Arca & more curating shows for NTS Radio’s 10th anniversary

London online station NTS Radio is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting with a week-long anniversary special broadcast from April 19-23, featuring ten guest curators who will program both of the station's live channels with a mix of guest radio shows, soundscapes, conversations and performances.

Those guest curators are My Bloody Valentine, Arca, Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Laurie Anderson, Mica Levi, Theo Parrish, Amaarae, Dopplereffekt, Liz Johnson Arthur, and Patia's Fantasy World. While specific programming details haven't been announced the daily lineup looks like this:

Monday, April 19: My Bloody Valentine on NTS Channel 1; Mica Levi on NTS Channel 2

Tuesday, April 20: Patia's Fantasy World on NTS Channel 1; Dopplereffekt on NTS Channel 2

Wednesday, April 21: Arca on NTS Channel 1; Liz Johnson Arthur on NTS Channel 2

Thursday, April 22: Laurie Anderson on NTS Channel 1; Amaarae on NTS Channel 2

Friday, April 23: Theo Parish on NTS Channel 1; Matt Groening on NTS Channel 2

The 10th Anniversary Celebration will also be raising money for The Global Foodbanking Network. The full schedule will be announced on April 14. More information is here and you can check out the NTS Radio 10th Anniversary poster below.

You can pre-order the new vinyl pressing of My Bloody Valentine's m b v in the BrooklynVegan shop.