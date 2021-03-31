My Bloody Valentine sign to Domino, prep reissues, add ‘m b v’ to streaming, talk new music

After teasing it, My Bloody Valentine have announced that they signed to Domino, will be putting out reissues of their full catalog on May 21, and are in the process of adding all of their music to streaming services. That includes their instant-classic 2013 comeback album m b v worldwide, but unfortunately the full ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks compilation will not be available to stream in North America (for now?), apparently due to rights issues. Loveless was already on streaming services.

For the vinyl reissues, Isn't Anything and Loveless have been "mastered fully from analog for deluxe LPs and also mastered from new hi-res uncompressed digital sources for standard LPs, with each being made available widely for the first time ever." A "fully analog cut" of m b v will also be available on deluxe and standard LPs globally for the first time. ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks is not being reissued on vinyl (for now?), but can be purchased as a double CD and download.

MBV are also in the process of adding fully restored music videos of "Soon," "To Here Knows When," "Swallow," "Only Shallow," "You Made Me Realise," and "Feed Me With Your Kiss" to YouTube. Watch all of those as they become available in the playlist below.

Kevin Shields also spoke about the new music MBV have been promising in a new interview with Jeremy Gordon for The New York Times. He says they have two new albums planned. "Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that, and that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down."

Kevin adds that they're waiting to see when they can get together in person in his home studio, and that one of the albums is "warm and melodic" while the other will be more experimental. "I don’t want to give too much away because I could lay it out verbally, and then someone’s going to go, ‘That’s a really good idea.’"

"Patience is a virtue in this band," Bilinda Butcher added, and also said, "I think once I can get over to Ireland it will get done very quickly as my vocals are often the last thing to be recorded. They’ll probably be finished by the end of the year."

As for why they finally put m b v on streaming services, Kevin said, "My nieces and nephews — they would complain to me, because when they would try and show their friends, they can’t find it anywhere. They’re like, ‘Why are you so purposely obscure? You know, it seems stupid.’ That kind of stuff that made me think, ‘Yeah, I guess my perception of the world isn’t the world.’ There’s a whole world out there I know nothing about."

Kevin Shields is also participating in a Tim's Twitter Listening Party about Isn't Anything on May 15.

