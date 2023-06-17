My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields released new music with his Fender Blender pedal (listen)

Some who ponied up the $499 for My Bloody Valentine leader Kevin Shields' signature Fender Blender guitar pedal got a surprise with it -- new music! Reverb sold a limited edition variant -- 100 hand-numbered copies -- and as a surprise it came with a tiny flash drive and a note, "For intended effect, please play at 80 dB and above on speakers - Kevin Shields."

No word on whether all flash drives had the same music on it, but one person uploaded the song on theirs to YouTube and wrote, "the instrumental found in only 100/700 Shields Blender pedals that were made. unsure of whether or not they all contain the same audio. sounds unfinished and may be an outtake, too early to know."

Whether its a MBV song or something else, this instrumental has certainly got that signature sound. Listen below.