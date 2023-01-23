My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields remixes Eyedress’ “HOUSE OF CARDS” (listen)

Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine has remixed Eyedress' "HOUSE OF CARDS" from last year's FULL TIME LOVER. The "Rainbow Belts Remix" entirely reworks the songs, turning it from a slinky dance track into something much more woozy. Eyedress thanked his label, LEX, for "making my dreams come true" while also announcing that this would be his last release through the label. Listen to the remix and the original below.

Meanwhile, Eyedress just released new mixtape COMMITTING CRIMES last week which found him dabbling in punk rock. “I didn’t really tell anyone about this mixtape except for my friends who helped me make it.” says Eyedress. “It’s a community thing. I got the gang on here helping me behind the scenes - got rappers playing bass and skaters, who clear 20 stair handrails, whispering on synth punk beats, and even got the synth punk god himself, N8NOFACE.” You can listen to that below as well.