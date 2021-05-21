My Bloody Valentine’s ‘You Made Me Realise’ & other EPs finally streaming in North America

When My Bloody Valentine first announced that they signed to Domino for vinyl reissues and to bring their catalog to streaming services, the ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks compilation wasn't available to stream in North America. The vinyl reissues are officially in stores today, and along with the release, MBV have finally put up the classic You Made Me Realise, Feed Me With Your Kiss, Glider, and Tremolo EPs on streaming services! The EPs are all available to stream separately, and a shorter version of the comp with just the "rare tracks" portion is streaming as well. Listen below.

The MBV vinyl reissues are also out today, including m b v, which you can order in our store.

Meanwhile, Kevin Shields says MBV will release two albums in 2022, and we'll hear new music this year.

It's also Kevin's birthday today. Happy birthday, Kevin!

