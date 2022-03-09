My Chemical Romance add more reunion tour dates, reveal openers (Thursday, TBS, Turnstile, more)

My Chemical Romance have given an update to their long-awaited reunion tour, which is scheduled to begin in the UK this May and hit North America in the summer and fall. They've cancelled their Russia and Ukraine shows, and they've also added more dates and revealed a STACKED list of openers for the tour, including the newly-reunited Midtown, Thursday, Taking Back Sunday, Turnstile, The Bouncing Souls, Nothing, Soul Glo, Kimya Dawson, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Youth Code, The Lemon Twigs, Surfbort, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Shannon and the Clams, Waterparks, and more.

Newly-added NYC-area shows include August 27 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park with The Bouncing Souls and Ghosh and September 10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with Thursday. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (3/11) at noon.

The band's previously announced NY/NJ shows happen on Barclays Center on September 11 with Thursday, September 21 at Prudential Center with Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir, and Prudential Center on September 20 with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir.

MCR also added a fifth LA show (with Midtown), and new dates in Nashville, San Antonio, Raleigh, Boston, Portland, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma City. They're also playing a few US festivals, including Riot Fest, When We Were Young, Firefly, and Aftershock. Updated dates with openers by listed by date below. Taking Back Sunday aren't listed on any dates, but a handful have a TBA opener, so maybe that will be TBS after their tour with Third Eye Blind ends?

My Chemical Romance -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena w/ Turnstile, Soul Glo

08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena w/ The Bouncing Souls, Ghosh

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center w/ Meg Myers, Devil Master

08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Thursday, Badflower

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Thursday, The Lemon Twigs

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Thursday, The Lemon Twigs

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Cente w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome w/ TBA, Kimya Dawson

10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena w/ TBA, Surfbort

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Shannon and the Clams, Dilly Dally

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Meg Myers, Nothing

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Midtown, Waterparks

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

