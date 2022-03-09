My Chemical Romance add more reunion tour dates, reveal openers (Thursday, TBS, Turnstile, more)
My Chemical Romance have given an update to their long-awaited reunion tour, which is scheduled to begin in the UK this May and hit North America in the summer and fall. They've cancelled their Russia and Ukraine shows, and they've also added more dates and revealed a STACKED list of openers for the tour, including the newly-reunited Midtown, Thursday, Taking Back Sunday, Turnstile, The Bouncing Souls, Nothing, Soul Glo, Kimya Dawson, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Youth Code, The Lemon Twigs, Surfbort, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Shannon and the Clams, Waterparks, and more.
Newly-added NYC-area shows include August 27 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park with The Bouncing Souls and Ghosh and September 10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with Thursday. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (3/11) at noon.
The band's previously announced NY/NJ shows happen on Barclays Center on September 11 with Thursday, September 21 at Prudential Center with Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir, and Prudential Center on September 20 with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir.
MCR also added a fifth LA show (with Midtown), and new dates in Nashville, San Antonio, Raleigh, Boston, Portland, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma City. They're also playing a few US festivals, including Riot Fest, When We Were Young, Firefly, and Aftershock. Updated dates with openers by listed by date below. Taking Back Sunday aren't listed on any dates, but a handful have a TBA opener, so maybe that will be TBS after their tour with Third Eye Blind ends?
In related news, Gerard Way sings on the new black metal album by Trivium's Matt Heafy and Emperor's Ihsahn. Get it on limited white vinyl. You can also pick up a vinyl copy of The Black Parade and a Black Parade tee here.
Watch a video from the 2019 reunion gig MCR were able to play before the pandemic:
My Chemical Romance -- 2022 North American Tour Dates
08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena w/ Turnstile, Soul Glo
08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena w/ The Bouncing Souls, Ghosh
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center w/ Meg Myers, Devil Master
08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower
09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Thursday, Badflower
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Thursday, The Lemon Twigs
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Thursday, The Lemon Twigs
09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Cente w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master
09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome w/ TBA, Kimya Dawson
10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena w/ TBA, Surfbort
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Shannon and the Clams, Dilly Dally
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Meg Myers, Nothing
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Midtown, Waterparks
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
