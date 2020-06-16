My Chemical Romance announce rescheduled 2021 dates
My Chemical Romance were set to spend much of 2020 on a reunion tour but the coronavirus put a halt to that. They've now announced new dates for 2021 and shared a statement:
As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.
We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.
New dates begin September 8 in Philadelphia and wrap up with four shows at Los Angeles' The Forum on October 11, 12, 14 & 17. The new Brooklyn date is September 11 at Barclays Center, there are two NJ shows at Prudential Center on September 21 & 22. They'll also play Riot Fest 2021.
MCR also note, "It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon.
All dates are listed below.