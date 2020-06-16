My Chemical Romance announce rescheduled 2021 dates

As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.