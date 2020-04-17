My Chemical Romance, Descendents, Thursday & more selling COVID-19 mask merch

The CDC's official recommendation that wearing a cloth face mask can help slow the spread of coronavirus, combined with state orders (like the one taking effect in NY today) that face coverings must be worn in public when social distancing isn't possible, have made them a hot commodity. N95 masks were already very difficult to find in the last couple of months (and should be left for health workers and essential personnel anyway), but masks have been part of the aesthetic for EDM festival attendees for years, as well as attendees of any dusty festival. If you're lacking a mask yourself, you can make one quite easily with a bandanna and hair elastics, or an old t-shirt. If you're looking for something with more personality, though, and want to support a band in the process, some bands have begun selling face masks as merch.

Korn made masks with their logo on them back in early March, and they quickly sold out. You can still pre-order one if you'd like, though; they are scheduled to be restocked in May.

As mentioned, Thursday turned some of their stock merch into face masks, and also sold some, with proceeds going to hospitals in NJ and NY. They are sold out now, but you can still buy stay home Thursday playing cards, and a stay home Thursday puzzle from their webstore.

My Chemical Romance made mask merch of their own, too. "We are living in strange times, alienating times, scary times," they write. "These masks were the brainchild of our beloved Lauren Valencia, who died before this madness, not of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the older evil that is cancer. We had these masks made to keep you dust-free in the desert, a show that never happened, never will, a protection that then seemed timeworn. And here we are, with these masks, as though Lauren was prescient or we were unknowingly waiting for the right time..." They are on preorder now, and proceeds go to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

Our friends at The Hard Times are converting their t-shirts into double-layered DIY cloth face masks with elastic ear loops in an effort to lessen community spread of coronavirus. "These masks are not adequate protection against COVID-19," they write, "but they can help your community. Social distancing, good hygiene (like washing hands and sanitizing surfaces), and staying home are the best protection." "This product is us cutting one of our new t-shirts and converting it into a cloth mask for you, so that you have one that looks cool," they continue. "We will be donating the excess material from the back of the shirts we cut up to a network of people making masks for donations around the country. We'll also be making additional masks of our own and donating them to essential workers, hospitals, and organizations around the country who are expressing a need." Purchase a DIY mask via their shop.

Descendents aren't selling masks, but they did transform the Everything Sucks cover image to be wearing one, and shirts with the design are for sale on their webstore. "We've got a brand new shirt available now to help raise funds for a very worthy organization helping out with the COVID-19 pandemic," they write. "The classic Everything Sucks image has been updated to reflect these strange times we're living in! All proceeds from the sale of this shirt will go to benefit the Crooked Media Coronavirus Relief Fund. This relief fund will be dividing up the funds raised equally between Meals on Wheels America, CDC Foundation, Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, Direct Relief, Feeding America, National Domestic Workers Alliance, One Fair Wage Emergency Fund, and No Kid Hungry."

Brooklyn venue Saint Vitus also gave their logo a mask, and a shirt with the resulting image is one of the rewards available for backing their Kickstarter campaign to survive being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also some bands selling special merch, either for charity or especially to support their crew during this time. The National have a new "ghost crew" shirt available for preorder on their web store, with proceeds going to "benefit our crew during these uncertain times." Sleater-Kinney have a new grey snake shirt for sale, and proceeds through Tuesday, April 21 will go to MusiCare's COVID-19 relief fund. Weyes Blood, meanwhile, is selling "A Lot Has Changed" shirts "to support my band and crew at this time."