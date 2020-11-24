My Chemical Romance, Distillers, Thursday, Murder By Death, Soul Glo mems cover Annie Lennox

Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine cover series continues with Murder By Death's Adam Turla, The Distillers' Brody Dalle, My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero, Thursday's Tucker Rule (who's also currently in Frank Iero's band), Soul Glo's GG Geurra, and your host Gwarsenio Hall taking on Annie Lennox's "Walking On Broken Glass." They turn the synthpop original into a glam/hard rock song, and it's a pretty great rendition. Check it out below.

To help support the artists involved, donate to Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon.

Meanwhile, Frank Iero and the Future Violents (Frank and Tucker plus Evan Nestor, Murder By Death’s Matt Armstrong, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy) will release their new Steve Albini-recorded, Steve Evetts-mixed EP Heaven is A Place, This is A Place on January 15 via UNFD, and the first single is a cover of R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion." Check that out below too.

