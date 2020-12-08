My Chemical Romance & Lil Wayne LP Funko Pops on the way

In addition to their individual, 3.75" vinyl Pop figures (some of which happen to be music-related), Funko also make figures based on the cover art of iconic albums. They unveiled one based on Black Sabbath's self-titled debut in October, and here are two more, of Lil Wayne's 2008 album Tha Carter III and My Chemical Romance's 2006 album The Black Parade. Both feature the album art behind a vinyl rendition of the figure featured on each, and you can see both below.

Both MCR and Lil Wayne have been made into Funko Pops before; a new Hot Topic-exclusive Gerard Way came out earlier this year, and the Lil Wayne Pop is available to purchase now.

Release info about the two new Funko albums is still to come, but we expect them to pop up for preorder on Entertainment Earth soon.

