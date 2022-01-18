My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, more playing When We Were Young 2022

Back in 2017, the When We Were Young festival went down in Santa Ana, CA with a lineup that -- true to its name -- was largely made up of nostalgia-inducing emo, punk, and indie rock, with a few other genres and newer bands sprinkled in too. The festival never happened again, but now, five years later, it's returning. It happens in a different city, Las Vegas, on Saturday, October 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The lineup is cut from a similar cloth as the inaugural edition, though this one feels even more like an aughts-era Warped Tour lineup. It'll be headlined by My Chemical Romance (whose long-awaited reunion tour was also pushed back to this year because of Covid) and Paramore (their first-announced show in four years, following the news of a new album), and it also features Avril Lavigne (who has a new pop punk album on the way), Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice, Glassjaw, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ The Altar, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Knocked Loose, Thursday, La Dispute, The Wonder Years, The Starting Line, Armor for Sleep, Dance Gavin Dance, The All-American Rejects, Senses Fail, Bayside, Silverstein, Acceptance, The Used, Story of the Year, Saosin, Atreyu, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Horrorpops, Bring Me the Horizon, A Day To Remember, Pierce the Veil, Anberlin, 3OH!3, The Story So Far, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, We The Kings, jxdn, PVRIS, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Neck Deep, and more. So yeah, see if your old Hot Topic gear still fits.

Tickets go on presale starting Friday, January 21 at 10 AM PST.

La Dispute also tweeted that this fest will be part of a TBA tour celebrating the belated 10th anniversary of their 2011 sophomore album Wildlife.