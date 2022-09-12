My Chemical Romance played 2 Barclays Center shows w/ Thursday (night 2 pics, video, setlist)

After playing their first New York show in over 10 years at Elmont's UBS Arena in August, My Chemical Romance's long-awaited reunion tour hit Brooklyn for a pair of shows at Barclays Center on Saturday and Sunday (9/10 & 9/11). We went to Sunday night's show, where the air was thick with anticipation leading up to the band's entrance, with chants of "MCR!" filling the air. When they did take the stage, the crowd erupted, singing and screaming along. Their energy stayed high the whole night, and at one point the band paused the show to ask people to take a couple of steps back, and to hand out water bottles.

Both nights opened with My Chem's first single in nearly a decade, this year's "The Foundations of Decay," and both included lots of hits, including "Helena," "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Teenagers," and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)." Saturday was Mikey Way's birthday, and, prompted by Gerard, the crowd sang to him. Sunday night wrapped up with "Desert Song," their first time performing it since 2008; find video of that below, along with both nights' setlists.

Sunday was also, of course, the 21st anniversary of 9/11. The tragedy inspired the band's formation, and their first studio track, "Skylines and Turnstiles," which they played on Sunday night. Frank Iero also addressed the date on Instagram ahead of the show, writing:

Today is very special for a lot of reasons.

9/11 changed all of our lives forever.

It was the spark that ignited Mychem and is essentially the birthday of the band.

I couldn’t be more proud of what we built since the tragedy of that day. And to be in NY to remember all that was lost and all that we have accomplished together since then really means the world. 🙏 KTF 🖤 xofrnk

Thursday played before My Chem on both Brooklyn shows, delivering brief but hard-hitting sets focusing on their Full Collapse and War All The Time material. They also brought Anthony Green (who they are touring with) out for "Understanding in a Car Crash" on both nights. Watch video clips of that below.

We missed The Lemon Twigs, who opened Sunday night's show (Badflower opened Saturday's); see pictures of My Chem and Thursday from Sunday below.

Shop for My Chemical Romance and Thursday vinyl and merch in the BV store.

SETLIST: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE @ BARCLAYS CENTER, 9/10/2022

The Foundations of Decay

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

Give 'Em Hell, Kid

This Is How I Disappear

Burn Bright

The Only Hope for Me Is You

Boy Division

The World Is Ugly

Teenagers

Welcome to the Black Parade

This Is the Best Day Ever

Mama

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

House of Wolves

S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W

Helena

Famous Last Words

Sleep

Encore:

Vampire Money

Vampires Will Never Hurt You

SETLIST: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE @ BARCLAYS CENTER, 9/11/2022

The Foundations of Decay

Skylines and Turnstiles

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

Our Lady of Sorrows

The Ghost of You

Thank You for the Venom

Boy Division

Cemetery Drive

This Is the Best Day Ever

Welcome to the Black Parade

Teenagers

Hang 'Em High

You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison

It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish

Mama

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

Famous Last Words

Helena

Encore:

Vampires Will Never Hurt You

Desert Song