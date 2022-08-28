My Chemical Romance played their first New York show in over 10 years (videos, setlist)

My Chemical Romance are finally on their long-awaited reunion tour, and last night (8/27) they played their first New York show in over 10 years at Elmont's UBS Arena. (It was their first NYC-area show since their final pre-breakup appearance, Bamboozle 2012, and first show in NY since their 2011 tour.) They didn't bust out any live debuts at this one, but they did play some of the rarities/deep cuts they'd been breaking out at recent shows, like "Burn Bright," "Bury Me In Black," and "This Is The Best Day Ever." They also opened with their new song "The Foundations of Decay," played plenty of hits, and more. This one was opened by The Bouncing Souls (it was singer Greg Attonito's birthday!) and Ghösh. Check out videos and MCR's setlist below.

My Chem have more NYC-area shows coming up on 9/10 & 11 at Barclays Center with Thursday and Badflower on night one and no opener currently listed on night two, and 9/20 & 21 at Prudential Center with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night one and Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night two. Tickets are still available. All dates here.

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero is also playing in the new supergroup L.S. Dunes, which is fronted by Circa Survive's Anthony Green and also includes members of Thursday and Coheed & Cambria. Check out their killer first single and tour dates here.

My Chem and L.S. Dunes also both play Riot Fest, which just posted set times.

My Chemical Romance @ UBS Arena - 8/27/22 Setlist (via)

The Foundations of Decay

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

Boy Division

Thank You for the Venom

Teenagers

Give 'Em Hell, Kid

This Is the Best Day Ever

DESTROYA

Welcome to the Black Parade

Burn Bright

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

Mama (Dedicated to Shaun Simon)

Our Lady of Sorrows

The Ghost of You

Famous Last Words

Sleep

Cancer

Encore:

Bury Me in Black

Helena