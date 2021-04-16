My Chemical Romance postpone tour to 2022

My Chemical Romance's anticipated 2020 tour got rescheduled to 2021 back in June due to COVID, and now it's getting pushed back once again, this time to 2022. In a statement, the band write:

My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022. We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase. Rescheduled tour dates can be found at https://www.mychemicalromance.com/tour Some refunds are available for a limited window. All New Zealand refund request must be submitted by May 20, 2021. The North American refund window ends May 16th, 2021.

See the new dates below.

The postponed dates don't include multiple festivals My Chem were scheduled to play, including Riot Fest and Aftershock. In their statement, the band writes, "For festivals or events where the new 2022 date has yet to be announced, event organizers will be in touch directly. If you have any questions, please reach out to your point of purchase." We'll update with more information as it's available.

UPDATE: Atlanta festival Music Midtown has confirmed that My Chem will headline their 2022 edition.

UPDATE 2: Riot Fest have also confirmed that My Chem will headline in 2022, and that additional artists for their 2021 edition, currently scheduled for September, will be announced in May.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE: 2022 RESCHEDULED DATES

03-12-2022 The Outer Fields at Western Springs Western Springs, New Zealand

05-17-2022 Eden Project St. Austell, UK

05-19-2022 MK Dons Stadium Milton Keynes, UK

05-21-2022 MK Dons Stadium Milton Keynes, UK

05-22-2022 MK Dons Stadium Milton Keynes, UK

05-24-2022 Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, Ireland

06-04-2022 Sonic Park Fest 2022 Sonic Park Bologna, Italy

06-21-2022 Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau Bonn, Germany

06-22-2022 Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau Bonn, Germany

08-29-2022 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA, US

09-05-2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

09-07-2022 TD Garden Boston, MA, US

09-11-2022 Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY, US

09-13-2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI, US

09-15-2022 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN, US

09-20-2022 Prudential Center Newark, NJ, US

09-24-2022 BB&T Center Sunrise, FL, US

09-27-2022 Toyota Center Houston, TX, US

09-28-2022 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX, US

09-30-2022 Ball Arena Denver, CO, US

10-03-2022 Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA, US

10-05-2022 Oakland Arena Oakland, CA, US

10-07-2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV, US

10-11-2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US

10-12-2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US

10-14-2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US

10-15-2022 The Forum Inglewood, CA, US