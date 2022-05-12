My Chemical Romance release first new song in 8 years, “The Foundations of Decay”

My Chemical Romance are gearing up for their long-awaited lengthy reunion tour, and now they've released their first new song in eight years, "The Foundations of Decay." It's the first new music from the band since they included "Fake Your Death" from their abandoned fifth album on their 2014 greatest hits comp May Death Never Stop You. It doesn't appear to be known if this song is also from those sessions, or if it's entirely new, or if it means more new music is on the way, but whatever it is, it's pretty great! It's six minutes long, and it finds them leaning into their darker, heavier side without losing the anthemicism of their biggest singles. Listen below.

Update: Mikey Way and Frank Iero have both commented on the song. Mikey said, "This is my favorite My Chemical Romance song of all time," and Frank said, "Happy release day, boys! Its been a while, but i couldn’t be happier to finally say those words or more proud of my brothers and what we have created together. all of it. from the razor to the rosary."

My Chem's tour includes Riot Fest (which announced its lineup yesterday), When We Were Young, Firefly, and Aftershock, as well as several headlining dates. The NJ band plays their home state on September 20 & 21 at Prudential Center with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night one and Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night two. They also play Belmont Park's UBS Arena on August 27 with The Bouncing Souls and Ghosh, and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 10 and 11 with Thursday and Badflower on night one and TBA openers on night two. All dates are listed below.

My Chemical Romance -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally

08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena w/ Turnstile, Soul Glo

08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena w/ The Bouncing Souls, Ghosh

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center w/ Meg Myers, Devil Master

08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Thursday, Badflower

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ TBA

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Thursday, The Lemon Twigs

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Cente w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome w/ TBA, Kimya Dawson

10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena w/ TBA, Surfbort

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ TBA, Youth Code

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Shannon and the Clams, Dilly Dally

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Meg Myers, Nothing

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Midtown, Waterparks

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young