My Chemical Romance release first new song in 8 years, “The Foundations of Decay”
My Chemical Romance are gearing up for their long-awaited lengthy reunion tour, and now they've released their first new song in eight years, "The Foundations of Decay." It's the first new music from the band since they included "Fake Your Death" from their abandoned fifth album on their 2014 greatest hits comp May Death Never Stop You. It doesn't appear to be known if this song is also from those sessions, or if it's entirely new, or if it means more new music is on the way, but whatever it is, it's pretty great! It's six minutes long, and it finds them leaning into their darker, heavier side without losing the anthemicism of their biggest singles. Listen below.
Update: Mikey Way and Frank Iero have both commented on the song. Mikey said, "This is my favorite My Chemical Romance song of all time," and Frank said, "Happy release day, boys! Its been a while, but i couldn’t be happier to finally say those words or more proud of my brothers and what we have created together. all of it. from the razor to the rosary."
My Chem's tour includes Riot Fest (which announced its lineup yesterday), When We Were Young, Firefly, and Aftershock, as well as several headlining dates. The NJ band plays their home state on September 20 & 21 at Prudential Center with Thursday and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night one and Midtown and The Homeless Gospel Choir on night two. They also play Belmont Park's UBS Arena on August 27 with The Bouncing Souls and Ghosh, and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 10 and 11 with Thursday and Badflower on night one and TBA openers on night two. All dates are listed below.
My Chemical Romance -- 2022 North American Tour Dates
08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center w/ Turnstile, Dilly Dally
08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena w/ Turnstile, Soul Glo
08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena w/ The Bouncing Souls, Ghosh
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center w/ Meg Myers, Devil Master
08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Waterparks, Meg Myers
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Thursday, Badflower
09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Thursday, Badflower
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ TBA
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Thursday, The Lemon Twigs
09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Cente w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena w/ Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir
09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ Midtown, Devil Master
09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome w/ TBA, Kimya Dawson
10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena w/ TBA, Surfbort
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ TBA, Youth Code
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Shannon and the Clams, Dilly Dally
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Meg Myers, Nothing
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum w/ Midtown, Waterparks
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young