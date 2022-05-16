My Chemical Romance teasing something called ‘Swarm’?

Last week, My Chemical Romance released their first new song in eight years, "The Foundations of Decay," and tonight (5/16) they're beginning their long-awaited reunion tour at The Eden Project in St Austell, England, where they've debuted some new merch that seems to be teasing even more new stuff. As attendees have posted on social media, they're selling a shirt with the word "DECAY," presumably referencing the title of their new single, as well as shirts, posters, and banners with the word "SWARM" over artwork of a fly, that look like this:

The image does call back to the single artwork/visualizer for the new song and to one of its lyrics ("and as the swarming calls, we lay in the foundations"), but is it more than that too? Could Swarm be the name of their new album? We'll keep you posted if we learn more.

MCR's Monday show included their first performance of "The Foundations of Decay;" watch video of that below.