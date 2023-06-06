My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way unveils limited edition Fender Jazz Bass

My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way has collaborated with Fender on a new Signature Jazz Bass, a recreation of one he played during the band's reunion tour. "It’s as if the bass jumped straight from my dreams into reality," he says. "It’s my most favorite instrument I’ve ever played." More details from Fender:

Featuring an alder body finished in dazzling silver sparkle and a sleek maple neck with black binding, block inlays and gloss black painted headstock, this bass is sure to turn heads. Boasting more than show-stopping looks, the Mikey Way Jazz Bass is built for maximum punch and versatility. A powerful pair of vintage-style ’70s single-coil Jazz Bass pickups deliver the classic sound that defined an epic era of rock. The ’70s “C”-shaped maple neck is comfortable and easy to maneuver for speedy riffs and high-octane gigs. Other features include a vintage-style 4-saddle bridge, ’70s style “Fender” stamped tuners, “Bullet” style truss rod nut and Mikey’s signature on the back of the headstock.

The limited edition bass retails for $1,499.99, and you can find more details and shop on Fender.com.

Mikey Way Fender Signature Jazz Bass photo via Fender loading...

See pictures from MCR's 2022 Brooklyn show below.