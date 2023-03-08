My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult touring with ADULT. & KANGA (NYC on Halloween)

Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy will take My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult on tour this year with ADULT. and KANGA. They'd already announced spring West Coast dates around the Sick New World festival and now they've announced fall dates that hit the rest of the US. Dubbed the "Evil Eye Tour," it has MLWTTKK playing their "classic hits from 1987 - 1997." Check out their full schedule below.

The NYC show is on Halloween night at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets for the just-announced dates go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time.

MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT - EVIL EYE 2023 Tour Dates

05/14 @ Nile Theatre - Mesa, AZ

05/15 @ Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

05/17 @ House of Blues - Houston, TX

05/18 @ The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

05/19 @ Mohawk - Austin, TX

05/20 @ The Echo Lounge - Dallas, TX

05/22 @ Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

05/24 @ Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

05/26 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

05/27 @ The Crocodile Showroom - Seattle, WA

05/30 @ Ranch House - Sparks, NV

05/31 @ Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

06/02 @ Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

06/03 @ Music Box - San Diego, CA

10/19 @ Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10/20 @ Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

10/21 @ Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

10/23 @ Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

10/24 @ King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

10/25 @ Mr Small's - Pittsburgh, PA

10/26 @ SoundStage - Baltimore, MD

10/27 @ Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

10/28 @ Underground Arts / Dracula's Ball - Philadelphia, PA

10/29 @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

10/31 @ Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

11/01 @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

11/02 @ The Asylum at Masonic Temple - Cleveland, OH

11/03 @ Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

11/04 @ Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL