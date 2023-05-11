My Morning Jacket announce fall tour, ‘It Still Moves’ anniversary shows included

My Morning Jacket will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, 2003's It Still Moves, by playing it in full at select dates of their new fall tour. They'll be out in North America in October and November, and the first night of multi-show runs in NYC, Atlanta, and Chicago will feature a performance of the album from beginning to end, in addition to songs from throughout their discography. See all dates below.

The NYC shows are on October 19 (It Still Moves date), 20, and 21 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

MMJ also have festival dates scheduled, including Bonnaroo and Primavera Sound, plus shows with Fleet Foxes, as part of their summer tour plans. See their full schedule below.

Pick up MMJ vinyl, including a golden smoke 2LP pressing of It Still Moves, in the BV store.

MY MORNING JACKET: 2023-2024 TOUR

May 14, 2023 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL *

May 15, 2023 Thalia Mara Hall Jackson, MS *

May 19, 2023 Guanamor Studio Guadalajara, Mexico @

May 20, 2023 - May 21, 2023 Corona Capital Guadalajara Guadalajara, Mexico

May 30, 2023 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK #

May 31, 2023 O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, UK #

Jun 3, 2023 Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain

Jun 5, 2023 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium #

Jun 6, 2023 TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands #

Jun 9, 2023 Primavera Sound Porto, Portugal

Jun 10, 2023 Primavera Sound Madrid, Spain

Jun 15, 2023 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL %

Jun 16, 2023 Firefly Distillery Charleston, SC %

Jun 17, 2023 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

Jun 20, 2023 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN %

Jun 21, 2023 The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI %

Jun 23, 2023 TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN *

Jun 24, 2023 MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY *

Jun 26, 2023 Artpark Amphitheater Lewiston, NY ^

Jun 28, 2023 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA ^

Jun 30, 2023 Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT ^

Jul 1, 2023 Peach Music Festival Scranton, PA

Jul 29, 2023 The Anthem Washington, DC &

Jul 30, 2023 Beech Mountain Summer Series Beech Mountain, NC &

Aug 15, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR +

Aug 16, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR +

Aug 18, 2023 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA ¥

Aug 19, 2023 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA ¥

Aug 20, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA ¥

Aug 22, 2023 CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA +

Aug 23, 2023 Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ +

Aug 25, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO +§

Aug 26, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO +

Sep 29, 2023 - Oct 1, 2023 Mempho Memphis, TN

Oct 17, 2023 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

Oct 19, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY §

Oct 20, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Oct 21, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Oct 24, 2023 Roadrunner Boston, MA

Oct 25, 2023 Palace Theatre Albany, NY

Oct 30, 2023 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL

Oct 31, 2023 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA

Nov 3, 2023 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA §

Nov 4, 2023 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

Nov 7, 2023 Stifel Theatre St Louis, MO

Nov 9, 2023 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL §

Nov 10, 2023 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Nov 11, 2023 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Apr 4, 2024 - Apr 8, 2024 One Big Holiday Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

* with Jaime Wyatt

@ with Costa de Ámbar

# with Devon Gifillian

% with Wilderado

^ with Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

& with Katie Pruitt

+ with M. Ward

¥ with Fleet Foxes

§ It Still Moves anniversary show