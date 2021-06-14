My Morning Jacket announce Mexico concert vacation w/ Sharon Van Etten, Lord Huron, more

My Morning Jacket are bringing back their concert vacation, One Big Holiday, next year. The 2022 edition happens on March 2-5 at Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the lineup includes three nights on the beach with MMJ, as well as sets from Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Sharon Van Etten, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Black Pumas, and Steel Pulse. More artists, a pool party, and late night sets are still to be announced.

The "Experience" description reads:

New to the One Big Holiday experience is a one of a kind beachfront concert venue that’s been reimagined for this incredibly special event. My Morning Jacket will once again perform for three nights over the course of the trip, this time along the ocean at Moon Palace, an opulent resort located just south of Cancún. Guests are welcome to reserve a room at Moon Palace’s Sunrise, Nizuc, Golf Course or The Grand properties. Each section of the resort boasts a variety of restaurants, multiple bars, manicured pools and daily activities, all included in your package price. Spend your days lounging by the pool and beach, enjoying exclusive pool parties from artists hand-picked by MMJ, or exploring the nearby town of Puerto Morales.

Tickets go on general sale Wednesday, June 23 at 1 PM ET, with a presale for previous attendees starts Tuesday, June 22 at 1 PM ET.

Meanwhile, MMJ are also heading on their first full North American tour in five years starting in late summer, including runs with Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications and Bedouine. Brittany Howard will join them when they stop in NYC on September 10 and 11 for a pair of shows at Forest Hills Stadium (tickets).

