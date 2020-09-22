My Morning Jacket announce new 7″ for National Voter Registration Day

To coincide with National Voter Registration Day, My Morning Jacket have announced a new 7" for their song "Bring the Power Back Home," which originally appeared on the 24-hour only Bandcamp compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse of American Democracy earlier this month.

The pressing, limited to 2020 copies and decorated with the word "VOTE!," features "Bring the Power Back Home" backed by an acoustic version of the same song. All proceeds made (at a "pay what you can" price ranging from $10 to $25) will benefit the voting rights organization Fair Fight, which is dedicated to promoting fair elections, educating voters on their rights, and bringing awareness to election reform. It is available for pre-order on the band's webstore now.

As My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James writes, "'Bring The Power Back Home' is about taking control of your own destiny, reclaiming one's personal power in an effort to bring positive change back to our lives, even if it seems that the good in the world is slipping out of our grasp. Positive change and progress is still possible. One of the best ways we can reclaim and use our power for good right now is to VOTE like our lives depend on it, because they do."

Earlier this year, MMJ released The Waterfall II and Jim James said they have a "completely new record" ready to go.

In other related news, you can stream the band's 2011 Bonnaroo set via the fest's Virtual ROO-ALITY livestream series which is to take place September 24 thru 28. Their set will be featured on Saturday at midnight EST; you can watch here.

Listen to a teaser for "Bring The Power Back Home" below: