My Morning Jacket announce North American tour (2 nights at Red Rocks)

My Morning Jacket have announced a spring and summer tour surrounding several upcoming festival appearances (Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, and more), as well as their previously-announced shows with Fleet Foxes. The tour stops in Mobile, Charleston, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Washington, San Diego, and more before closing with two big shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25 and 26. All dates are listed below.

My Morning Jacket haven't shared any NYC dates, but they come to New Haven, CT, on June 30 at Westville Music Bowl. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the general public on March 24 at 10 AM.

MY MORNING JACKET -- 2023 TOUR DATES

5/14 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

5/15 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

5/20 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Guadalajara ^

5/30 – London, UK – O2 Kentish Town Forum

5/31 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

6/3 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound ^

6/5 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

6/6 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

6/9 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound ^

6/10 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound ^

6/15 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/16 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

6/17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

6/20 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

6/21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

6/23 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/24 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

6/26 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

6/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

6/30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

7/1 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival ^

7/29 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

7/30 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest ^

8/15 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

8/16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/18 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †

8/19 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †

8/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl †

8/22 – San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

8/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

^ Festival Appearance

† w/ Fleet Foxes