My Morning Jacket announce One Big Holiday 2024 lineup (War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, more)

My Morning Jacket are bringing their One Big Holiday concert vacation back for 2024, happening at Riviera Maya, Mexico's Hard Rock Hotel & Unico on April 4-8. My Morning Jacket headline, playing three full shows, and the lineup also features The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, The Walkmen, Alvvays, Angel Olsen, Poolside (doing a DJ set and a full band show), Futurebirds (playing two sets), Scott McMicken and The Ever-Expanding, and Shabazz Palaces.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 14, with a returning guest and opt-in pre-sale starting Monday, June 12.

My Morning Jacket will be on tour in summer and fall of 2023, including dates with Fleet Foxes and shows playing their third album, 2003's It Still Moves, in full for its 20th anniversary. See all of their upcoming dates below.

MY MORNING JACKET: 2023-2024 TOUR

Jun 9, 2023 Primavera Sound Porto, Portugal

Jun 10, 2023 Primavera Sound Madrid, Spain

Jun 15, 2023 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL %

Jun 16, 2023 Firefly Distillery Charleston, SC %

Jun 17, 2023 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

Jun 20, 2023 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN %

Jun 21, 2023 The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI %

Jun 23, 2023 TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN *

Jun 24, 2023 MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY *

Jun 26, 2023 Artpark Amphitheater Lewiston, NY ^

Jun 28, 2023 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA ^

Jun 30, 2023 Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT ^

Jul 1, 2023 Peach Music Festival Scranton, PA

Jul 29, 2023 The Anthem Washington, DC &

Jul 30, 2023 Beech Mountain Summer Series Beech Mountain, NC &

Aug 15, 2023 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR +

Aug 16, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR +

Aug 18, 2023 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA ¥

Aug 19, 2023 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA ¥

Aug 20, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA ¥

Aug 22, 2023 CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA +

Aug 23, 2023 Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ +

Aug 25, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO +§

Aug 26, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO +

Sep 29, 2023 - Oct 1, 2023 Mempho Memphis, TN

Oct 17, 2023 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

Oct 19, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY §

Oct 20, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Oct 21, 2023 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Oct 24, 2023 Roadrunner Boston, MA

Oct 25, 2023 Palace Theatre Albany, NY

Oct 30, 2023 Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL

Oct 31, 2023 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA

Nov 3, 2023 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA §

Nov 4, 2023 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA

Nov 7, 2023 Stifel Theatre St Louis, MO

Nov 9, 2023 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL §

Nov 10, 2023 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Nov 11, 2023 The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Apr 4, 2024 - Apr 8, 2024 One Big Holiday Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

% with Wilderado

^ with Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

& with Katie Pruitt

+ with M. Ward

¥ with Fleet Foxes

§ It Still Moves anniversary show