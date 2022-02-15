My Morning Jacket announce US tour w/ Madison Cunningham, Indigo De Souza, more

My Morning Jacket have announced 2022 US tour dates that begin April 19 at Memphis, TN’s Orpheum Theatre and run through September, with two nights at Red Rocks, a show at L.A.‘s Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and more. Openers along the way include Madison Cunningham, Indigo De Souza, and Joy Oladokun. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Wednesday at 10 AM local.

There's currently no NYC show on MMJ's tour schedule, but they played Forest Hills Stadium in Queens back in September.

Before their tour starts, My Morning Jacket will host their One Big Holiday concert vacation weekend in Cancún, Mexico in March.

MY MORNING JACKET - 2022 TOUR

MARCH

2 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

3 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

4 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

5 - Moon Palace, Cancún, MX - My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

APRIL

19 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre *

20 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium *

22 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

23 - N. Charleston, SC - High Water Music Festival ‡

24 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush Festival ‡

27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

28 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

MAY

1 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival ‡

JUNE

21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

24 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater **

25 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Waterfront ***

28 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! ^

JULY

1 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field ^

2 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

AUGUST

11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park †

12 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

14 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater †

16 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl †

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery †

19 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park †

23 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater †

24 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater †

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

SEPTEMBER

16 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl †

19 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion †

20 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion †

22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit †

23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater †

24 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater †

* w/Special Guest Madison Cunningham

^ w/Special Guest Indigo de Souza

† w/Special Guest Joy Oladokun

** w/Special Guests River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings

*** w/Special Guests Louisville Leopard Percussionists

and Producing a Kind Generation

‡ Festival Performance

