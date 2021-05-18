My Morning Jacket announces 2021 tour w/ Brittany Howard & Durand Jones

My Morning Jacket will be on tour starting in late summer. Though they've played a few one-off shows here and there, this will be their first North American tour in five years, and dates include runs with Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications and Bedouine.

The tour kicks off August 27 in Charlotte (with Flock of Dimes opening), and includes a stop at Bonnaroo, two NYC shows at Forest Hills Stadium on September 10 & 11 with Brittany Howard, the Railbird and Ohana festivals, the Santa Barbara Bowl, and the tour ends with a three-night run at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre.

Tickets for for Forest Hills shows and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM with fan presales beginning May 19 at 10 AM local (password: RUNIT). $1 from every ticket sold will "go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all."

Meanwhile, My Morning Jacket's third album, 2003's It Still Moves, and their fifth album, 2008's Evil Urges, are getting gorgeous vinyl reissues. It Still Moves has been remixed and remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering and has been pressed on double "golden smoke" colored vinyl, while Evil Urges is on a double disc "cream with black blob" colored vinyl set. Both are albums are housed in premium gatefold jackets, and are due out on June 25, 2021. You can pre-order them in our store now.

My Morning Jacket played a one-off show at Forest Hills Stadium in 2019.

MY MORNING JACKET US TOUR 2021

AUGUST

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre %

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

SEPTEMBER

3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann - TD Pavillion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

% Special Guest Flock of Dimes