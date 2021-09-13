My Morning Jacket & Brittany Howard played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlists)

My Morning Jacket's tour hit NYC for two nights at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday and Saturday (9/10 and 9/11). They played entirely different sets each night with no repeats: Friday got "Wordless Chorus," "Run It," "Dondante," "Touch Me, I'm Going To Scream Pt. 1" and more, while Saturday night got "One Big Holiday," "Golden," two Marvin Gaye covers ("Mercy Mercy Me" and "What's Going On"), "Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 2" and more.

Each show also featured a live debut of a song from MMJ's upcoming self-titled album (pre-order on clear vinyl), with Friday getting "Love Love Love" and Saturday getting "In Color." You can check out setlists from both nights below.

Both Forest Hills shows were opened by Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, who played the same 13-song set at each night, including eight songs from her 2019 solo debut, Jaime, as well as covers of Funkadelic's "Hit It and Quit It" and "You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks" and Nina Simone's "Revolution." Brittany's setlist is below.

Check out pics from the whole Friday show at Forest Hills Stadium below.

My Morning Jacket's tour continues tonight in Alpharetta, GA, and their new album is out October 22. Pre-order it on clear double vinyl HERE.

SETLIST: My Morning Jacket @ Forest Hills Stadium 9/10/2021

Wordless Chorus

Circuital

Spring (Among the Living)

Lucky to Be Alive

Feel You

I'm Amazed

Love Love Love

Off the Record

Wonderful (The Way I Feel)

Believe (Nobody Knows)

In Its Infancy (The Waterfall)

Run It

Dondante

Wasted

Encore:

Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 1

Anytime

Phone Went West

Mahgeetah

SETLIST: My Morning Jacket @ Forest Hills Stadium 9/10/2021

Victory Dance

Compound Fracture

First Light

What a Wonderful Man

Climbing the Ladder

Spinning My Wheels

Golden

Tropics (Erase Traces)

It Beats 4 U

Evil Urges

In Color

Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) (Marvin Gaye cover)

What's Going On (Marvin Gaye cover)

Lay Low

Steam Engine

Dancefloors

Encore:

Regularly Scheduled Programming

Gideon

Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 2

One Big Holiday

SETLIST: Brittany Howard @ Forest Hills Stadium 9/10/2021

Hit It and Quit It (Funkadelic cover)

He Loves Me

Georgia

Stay High

Presence

You're What I'm All About

You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks (Funkadelic cover)

Baby

Goat Head

Tomorrow

13th Century Metal

Revolution (Nina Simone cover)

History Repeats