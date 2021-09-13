My Morning Jacket & Brittany Howard played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlists)
My Morning Jacket's tour hit NYC for two nights at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday and Saturday (9/10 and 9/11). They played entirely different sets each night with no repeats: Friday got "Wordless Chorus," "Run It," "Dondante," "Touch Me, I'm Going To Scream Pt. 1" and more, while Saturday night got "One Big Holiday," "Golden," two Marvin Gaye covers ("Mercy Mercy Me" and "What's Going On"), "Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 2" and more.
Each show also featured a live debut of a song from MMJ's upcoming self-titled album (pre-order on clear vinyl), with Friday getting "Love Love Love" and Saturday getting "In Color." You can check out setlists from both nights below.
Both Forest Hills shows were opened by Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard, who played the same 13-song set at each night, including eight songs from her 2019 solo debut, Jaime, as well as covers of Funkadelic's "Hit It and Quit It" and "You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks" and Nina Simone's "Revolution." Brittany's setlist is below.
Check out pics from the whole Friday show at Forest Hills Stadium below.
My Morning Jacket's tour continues tonight in Alpharetta, GA, and their new album is out October 22. Pre-order it on clear double vinyl HERE.
SETLIST: My Morning Jacket @ Forest Hills Stadium 9/10/2021
Wordless Chorus
Circuital
Spring (Among the Living)
Lucky to Be Alive
Feel You
I'm Amazed
Love Love Love
Off the Record
Wonderful (The Way I Feel)
Believe (Nobody Knows)
In Its Infancy (The Waterfall)
Run It
Dondante
Wasted
Encore:
Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 1
Anytime
Phone Went West
Mahgeetah
SETLIST: My Morning Jacket @ Forest Hills Stadium 9/10/2021
Victory Dance
Compound Fracture
First Light
What a Wonderful Man
Climbing the Ladder
Spinning My Wheels
Golden
Tropics (Erase Traces)
It Beats 4 U
Evil Urges
In Color
Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) (Marvin Gaye cover)
What's Going On (Marvin Gaye cover)
Lay Low
Steam Engine
Dancefloors
Encore:
Regularly Scheduled Programming
Gideon
Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 2
One Big Holiday
SETLIST: Brittany Howard @ Forest Hills Stadium 9/10/2021
Hit It and Quit It (Funkadelic cover)
He Loves Me
Georgia
Stay High
Presence
You're What I'm All About
You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks (Funkadelic cover)
Baby
Goat Head
Tomorrow
13th Century Metal
Revolution (Nina Simone cover)
History Repeats