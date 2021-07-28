My Morning Jacket expand Mexico concert vacation lineup

My Morning Jacket are throwing their concert vacation fest, One Big Holiday, in 2022. It happens on March 2-5, 2022, and as mentioned, features three nights of shows on the beach from MMJ, plus sets from Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Sharon Van Etten, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Black Pumas, and Steel Pulse. They've now expanded the lineup, adding Trampled by Turtles, Washed Out, Fruit Bats, Strand of Oaks, Pachyman, and a DJ set from Patrick Hallahan and David Givan.

All-enclusive event packages are on sale now, and you can find more information on mmjonebigholiday.com.

MMJ are also embarking on their first North American tour in August, including runs with Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications and Bedouine. They stop in NYC for a pair of shows at Forest Hills Stadium on September 10 and 11 with Brittany Howard (tickets).

