My Morning Jacket & Fleet Foxes announce West Coast tour

My Morning Jacket & Fleet Foxes announced a big Los Angeles show at Hollywood Bowl for August 20, and it turns out that is one of three West Coast dates the two groups will be doing together this summer. Before that they'll play two nights at Berkeley's Greek Theatre on August 18 (with Fleet Foxes closing the show) and August 19 (with MMJ closing the show). My Morning Jacket also close the Hollywood Bowl show.

Fleet Foxes have other upcoming dates, including a LA headlining show in March, Bonnaroo, and the Halifax Jazz Festival.

My Morning Jacket's other upcoming shows include Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, Scranton, PA's Peach Music Festival and VA's Floydfest.

All dates for My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes are listed below.

FLEET FOXES - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 22, 2023 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

JUN 16, 2023 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

JUL 11, 2023 - JUL 16, 2023 - Halifax Jazz Festival - Halifax, Canada

AUG 18, 2023 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA - with My Morning Jacket

AUG 19, 2023 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA - with My Morning Jacket

AUG 20, 2023 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA - with My Morning Jacket

MY MORNING JACKET - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUN 3, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain

JUN 9, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Porto, Portugal

JUN 10, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Madrid, Spain

JUN 17, 2023 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

JUN 29, 2023 - JUL 2, 2023 - Peach Music Festival - Scranton, PA

JUL 26, 2023 - JUL 30, 2023 - FloydFest - Floyd, VA

AUG 18, 2023 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA - with Fleet Foxes

AUG 19, 2023 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA - with Fleet Foxes

AUG 20, 2023 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA